Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Down 95.6% in February

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the January 31st total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Brambles Stock Performance
Shares of BXBLY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,863. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04. Brambles has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Brambles Company Profile
