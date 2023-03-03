Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Down 95.6% in February

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the January 31st total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brambles Stock Performance

Shares of BXBLY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,863. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04. Brambles has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate.

