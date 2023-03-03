Brambles Limited Declares Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.2177 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Brambles has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate.

