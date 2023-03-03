Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the January 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:BCLI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.13. 33,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,349. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
