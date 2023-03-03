Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the January 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BCLI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.13. 33,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,349. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $194,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 225.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 24,558 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.