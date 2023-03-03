BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $248-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.24 million. BOX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.42-$1.48 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.61. 1,898,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,567. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 584.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.07. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BOX will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $365,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,288,904 shares in the company, valued at $36,231,091.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,005 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,482 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 325,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

