Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Down 91.3% in February

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the January 31st total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.5 days.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BPZZF remained flat at $12.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $14.06.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
