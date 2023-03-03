BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 472,006 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of BorgWarner worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 51,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 2.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 5.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 17.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,010. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Profile



BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

