Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,750.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $2,500.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,675.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,577.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,583.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,328.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2,044.59.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 125.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

