boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,245,300 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the January 31st total of 3,923,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
boohoo group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BHHOF remained flat at $0.45 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $0.63.
boohoo group Company Profile
