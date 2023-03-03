boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,245,300 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the January 31st total of 3,923,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHHOF remained flat at $0.45 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $0.63.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

