Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Boliden AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Pareto Securities downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 385 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 355 to SEK 390 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $364.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.56. 2,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.89. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $108.20.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

