Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) is M3F Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

M3F Inc. reduced its position in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 969,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,795 shares during the quarter. Bogota Financial makes up about 3.7% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. M3F Inc. owned about 6.90% of Bogota Financial worth $10,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bogota Financial in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSBK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536. The company has a market capitalization of $163.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.59. Bogota Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 4.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bogota Financial Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

