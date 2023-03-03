Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$66.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.50 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.93.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Boardwalk REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$59.13 on Monday. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$41.12 and a 52 week high of C$61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.60.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.