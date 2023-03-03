Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Given New C$64.00 Price Target at CIBC

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $43.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $48.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

