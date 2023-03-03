BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DMF)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DMF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 66,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,085. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $8.01.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Income

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 199,956 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 53.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,233 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 284,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 172,129 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 34.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.