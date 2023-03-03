BMO Capital Markets Increases Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Price Target to C$8.50

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BDIMF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group Stock Up 2.0 %

BDIMF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $304.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.