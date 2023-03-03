BMO Capital Markets Boosts Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Price Target to C$22.00

Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS LEFUF opened at $14.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88. Leon’s Furniture has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $18.05.

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture, appliances, electronics and mattresses. The firm’s retail banners consists of Leon’s, The Brick, Brick Outlet and The Brick Mattress Store. It offers sofas, king beds, tables, chairs, full beds, sofa tables, pillows, bed frames, sheets, mirrors, rugs, lamps and cooktops.

