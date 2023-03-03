BMO Capital Markets Boosts Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Price Target to C$22.00

Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LEFUF opened at $14.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88. Leon’s Furniture has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $18.05.
Leon’s Furniture Company Profile
