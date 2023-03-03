Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $277.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.36. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $307.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

