Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in fuboTV during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

FUBO opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $8.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUBO. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.85.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

