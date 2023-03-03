BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 92,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,372. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

