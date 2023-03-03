Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.35

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 1589874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Blackrock Silver from C$0.70 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

