BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $32.38. 104,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,749. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $44.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.
