BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $32.38. 104,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,749. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $44.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter worth $270,000.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.