Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BCX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 163,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,563. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.