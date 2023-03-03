BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BNY stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.25. 33,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $12.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNY. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 1,655.8% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 209,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 197,787 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

