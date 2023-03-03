BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MPA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. 17,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,541. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

