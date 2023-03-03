BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MUC remained flat at $10.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,011. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

