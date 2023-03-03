BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

BYM stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 26,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,199. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $14.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,617,000 after buying an additional 407,310 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 84,226 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 32.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 42,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

