Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.22. 54,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,125. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,465,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 69,270 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,022,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.