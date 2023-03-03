BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $15.18. 71,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,207. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.
