BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 3rd

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

BTA stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.63. 28,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,204. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 109,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

