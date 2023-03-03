BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BLW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.55. 50,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,178. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $14.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLW. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

