BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BLW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.55. 50,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,178. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $14.67.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.