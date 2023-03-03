BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BKN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 131,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,116. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

