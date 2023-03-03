BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,949,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.87% of EPAM Systems worth $1,430,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $304.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $337.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $462.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About EPAM Systems

Several analysts have commented on EPAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.14.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.