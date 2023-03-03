BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,077,445 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,047,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077,445 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.53% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $1,279,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIX. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $100.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 0.50. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.39.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,037.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $3,565,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,037.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $160,255.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,706,823 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

