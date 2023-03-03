BlackRock Inc. Purchases 3,976,775 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.16% of FOX worth $1,358,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 226.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of FOX by 179.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FOXA. Loop Capital raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

