BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Lifted by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $809,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in BlackRock by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,960,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,143,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $629,374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $691.47. The company had a trading volume of 132,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,241. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $727.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $685.55. The stock has a market cap of $103.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $788.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

