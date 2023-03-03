BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,288,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 233,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.73% of Targa Resources worth $1,465,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Targa Resources Price Performance

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.