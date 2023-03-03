BlackRock Inc. Has $1.53 Billion Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,384,763 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.08% of Rivian Automotive worth $1,532,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 47,095.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.8% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 19,597,621 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $644,959,000 after acquiring an additional 719,284 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 22.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 33,977 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 20.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 256,378 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 42,781 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.24.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $15.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.43) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

