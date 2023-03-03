BlackRock Inc. Has $1.17 Billion Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,584,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,593,640 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Plug Power worth $1,167,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 7.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $32.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.91.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

