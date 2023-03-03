BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,990,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.86% of Amcor worth $1,255,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Amcor by 16.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 29.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 46.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 406,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

