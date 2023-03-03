BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,625,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,291 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ameren worth $1,500,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $769,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ameren by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,849 shares of company stock worth $9,010,498. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameren Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

Ameren stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.00%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

