BlackRock Inc. Buys 258,643 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,480,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.40% of Hormel Foods worth $1,339,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.0% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 230.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 421,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 293,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

HRL stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.55.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

