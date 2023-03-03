BlackRock Inc. Acquires 585,285 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,285 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Incyte worth $1,309,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Incyte by 101.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 307,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after purchasing an additional 154,888 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth about $1,124,000. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 28,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on INCY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.54.

Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of INCY opened at $77.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day moving average is $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.54. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367 over the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

