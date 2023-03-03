BlackRock Inc. Acquires 209,813 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,561,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,813 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of FMC worth $1,222,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments bought a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at about $55,578,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 758,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after purchasing an additional 401,978 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in FMC by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in FMC by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

FMC Trading Up 0.6 %

FMC opened at $128.86 on Friday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.08 and a 200-day moving average of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.