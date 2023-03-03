BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

BME stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.91. The stock had a trading volume of 20,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,689. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.46. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $38.27 and a twelve month high of $47.04.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 191,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

