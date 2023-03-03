BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance
BME stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.91. The stock had a trading volume of 20,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,689. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.46. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $38.27 and a twelve month high of $47.04.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
