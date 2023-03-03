BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BGT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.64. 62,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,946. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

