BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECAT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. 249,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,630. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder bought 14,850 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $198,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECAT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,834,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 59,038 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,314,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

