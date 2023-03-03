BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ECAT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. 249,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,630. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $16.90.
Insider Activity
In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder bought 14,850 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $198,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
