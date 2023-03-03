BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:CII traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 82,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,187. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 89,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,934 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

