BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:CII traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 82,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,187. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (CII)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.