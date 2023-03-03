BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BGR traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $12.95. 33,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,523. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 73.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

