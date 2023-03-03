BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
BGR traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $12.95. 33,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,523. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30.
BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.
