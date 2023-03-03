BlackRock Emerging Europe (LON:BEEP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $318.50

Shares of BlackRock Emerging Europe plc (LON:BEEP – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 318.50 ($3.84) and traded as low as GBX 318.50 ($3.84). BlackRock Emerging Europe shares last traded at GBX 318.50 ($3.84), with a volume of 1,038 shares trading hands.
BlackRock Emerging Europe Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 318.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 318.50.
BlackRock Emerging Europe Company Profile
BlackRock Emerging Europe plc, formerly Eastern European Trust PLC, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company conducts its business as an investment trust and its principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth, principally by investing in companies that do business primarily in Eastern Europe, Russia, Central Asia and Turkey.
Featured Articles
