Black Knight, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Black Knight in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Black Knight’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $57.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.49. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Black Knight by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 356.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

