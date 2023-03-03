BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.58 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $615,667.10 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010611 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00032753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00040313 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002004 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00021914 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00220382 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,420.47 or 1.00004418 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.07882012 USD and is down -4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $558,669.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

